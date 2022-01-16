Sulli Deals case: Delhi court dismisses bail plea of alleged app creator

Delhi court dismisses bail plea of Sulli Deals creator

The accused was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell from Indore last week

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 16 2022, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 22:41 ist
Sulli Deals app creator Aumkareshwar Thakur. Credit: IANS Photo

A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of Aumkareshwar Thakur, the alleged creator of the controversial Sulli Deals app, saying that granting him relief at this juncture will prejudice a fair investigation.

The app had triggered widespread outrage as it had put out details of more than 100 prominent Muslim women allowing users to participate in an ''auction'' of those women.

The accused was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell from Indore last week after receiving information about him from Bulli Bai app case mastermind Neeraj Bishnoi during the investigation.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vasundhra Chhaunkar passed the order on Saturday after hearing arguments from the defence and the prosecution.

