Supreme Court adjourns hearing on plea seeking early Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir

The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred hearing on a plea seeking directions to the Election Commission (EC) and the government for holding early Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra noted that petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 were listed for hearing on July 11.
Also Read — Article 370 thing of past, no going back: IAS officer Shah Faesal
"We will adjourn this.The 370 matter is listed for directions on July 11," the bench said.
The counsel appearing for the petitioners submitted that this is a different case as the residents have been disenfranchised and urged the apex court to issue notice in the matter.
The bench, however, refused to issue notice and adjourned the matter.
The top court was hearing a petition filed by National Panthers Party leaders (JKNPP) leaders, Manju Singh and Harsh Dev Singh seeking directions to the Election Commission of India to conduct elections in the union territory without any further delay.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim
Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability
After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3
What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?
Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral
Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'
Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800