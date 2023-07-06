Supreme Court adjourns hearing on plea seeking early Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir

The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred hearing on a plea seeking directions to the Election Commission (EC) and the government for holding early Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra noted that petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 were listed for hearing on July 11.

"We will adjourn this.The 370 matter is listed for directions on July 11," the bench said.

The counsel appearing for the petitioners submitted that this is a different case as the residents have been disenfranchised and urged the apex court to issue notice in the matter.

The bench, however, refused to issue notice and adjourned the matter.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by National Panthers Party leaders (JKNPP) leaders, Manju Singh and Harsh Dev Singh seeking directions to the Election Commission of India to conduct elections in the union territory without any further delay.