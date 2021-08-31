Supreme Court orders demolition of 40-storey Supertech towers in Noida

The Supreme Court on Monday directed demolition of two 40-storey towers built by real estate developer Supertech in one of its housing projects in Noida of Uttar Pradesh, after finding violation of rules in constructions carried out with the collusion with authorities.

The court noted rampant increase in unauthorised constructions in urban areas, which resulted from collusion between the developers and urban planning authorities, saying such violation of rules should dealt in a strict manner.

A bench of Justice D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said the Noida authority gave permission to Supertech to construct two additional 40-floor towers with over 800 flats was in violation of the rules. The consent of flat owners was not taken on modification of building plan, which unnecessarily reduced the common area.

The top court directed that demolition should be carried out within three months at the cost of the developer.

It also ordered Supertech to refund all amounts to the buyers of the apartments in twin towers within two months with interest at 12% per annum. The builder was also told to pay a cost of Rs 2 crore to the Resident Welfare Association.

Earlier, this month, the court had rapped the Noida Authority for its “shocking exercise of power” in sanctioning two residential towers of real estate developer Supertech on a green area.

It also pointed out that the authority blocked right to information requests from homebuyers about the building plans.

The top court had further added that as a public authority, it has to take a neutral stand, but its conduct reeks of corruption from the eyes, ears and nose.

The court passed its judgement on appeals by Supertech and Noida authority challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict on April 11, 2014, to demolish two towers, Apex and Ceyane, parts of Supertech’s Emerald Court project.

