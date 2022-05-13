SC rejects plea to postpone NEET PG 2022 exam

Supreme Court rejects plea to postpone NEET PG 2022 exam

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 13 2022, 12:20 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 12:20 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking to postpone National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) examination. 

Earlier this week, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had also written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting postponement of the NEET-PG examination which is to be held on May 21.

In its letter, the IMA said the NEET PG 2021 was held 5 months after the scheduled date in September 2021. 

Then the counselling scheduled to begin from October 25, 2021 was also initiated (in January, 2022) after a delay due to pending decision on seat reservations and was further delayed owing Supreme Court ruling of March 31, 2022, which ordered the cancellation and conduction of special round of counselling for the Mop-up round. 

As a result of the delayed counselling schedule, NEET PG 2022 was deferred from April 2022 to May 2022, so that the candidates could appear for the final stray vacancy round of NEET PG 2021 and can still have plenty of time for preparation and reappearance for the next NEET PG 2022 exam, if they failed to secure a seat this year, the IMA said.

More to folow...

Supreme Court
India News
NEET Exam

