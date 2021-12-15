SC relief to Raj Kundra in porn film racket case

Supreme Court relief to Raj Kundra in porn film racket case

Kundra approached the top court after the Bombay High Court declined him anticipatory bail

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 15 2021, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 13:37 ist
Raj Kundra. Credit: DH File Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted protection from arrest to businessman Raj Kundra in a 2020 case related to porn film racket.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose allowed him the relief for four weeks.

The court issued notice to the Maharashtra government and Mumbai police Crime Branch on the plea by Kundra, husband of film actor Shilpa Shetty.

Also Read — Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra file Rs 50-crore defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra

Kundra approached the top court after the Bombay High Court declined him anticipatory bail.

He was earlier arrested in July in another case investigated by the Mumbai police Crime Branch. He got bail in that case in September. However, the High Court rejected his petition for anticipatory bail last month, along with that of actors Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra.

Earlier, the top court had asked him to approach the High Court for anticipatory bail.

The accused were booked under Sections 292, 293 (sale of obscene material) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 66E, 67, 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material) under the Information Technology Act and provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Raj Kundra
India News
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Adored, endangered: Complex world of the Japanese eel

Adored, endangered: Complex world of the Japanese eel

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

DH Toon | At Kashi, pilgrims pray for economic revamp

DH Toon | At Kashi, pilgrims pray for economic revamp

Sri Lanka’s plunge into organic farming brings disaster

Sri Lanka’s plunge into organic farming brings disaster

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

 