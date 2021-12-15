Supreme Court relief to Raj Kundra in porn film racket case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted protection from arrest to businessman Raj Kundra in a 2020 case related to porn film racket.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose allowed him the relief for four weeks.

The court issued notice to the Maharashtra government and Mumbai police Crime Branch on the plea by Kundra, husband of film actor Shilpa Shetty.

Kundra approached the top court after the Bombay High Court declined him anticipatory bail.

He was earlier arrested in July in another case investigated by the Mumbai police Crime Branch. He got bail in that case in September. However, the High Court rejected his petition for anticipatory bail last month, along with that of actors Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra.

Earlier, the top court had asked him to approach the High Court for anticipatory bail.

The accused were booked under Sections 292, 293 (sale of obscene material) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 66E, 67, 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material) under the Information Technology Act and provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

