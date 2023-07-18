SC stays ED probe into liquor 'scam' in Chhattisgarh

Supreme Court stays ED probe into alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh

The state govt had claimed that the ED was attempting to implicate the CM in a money laundering case linked to the alleged scam.

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2023, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 18:30 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: iStock Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the alleged Rs 2,000 liquor scam in Chhattisgarh.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia passed the interim order staying the ED investigation into the alleged scam.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Sumeer Sodhi, representing the Chhattisgarh government, submitted, “the ED is harassing state officers, they have now got notices to disclose their properties so that the same can be attached. It is shocking manner in which ED is proceeding.” 

Also Read | Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea in defamation case on July 21

The state government had claimed that the central agency was attempting to implicate the Chief Minister in a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam.

In May this year, the top court had told the ED not to create an atmosphere of fear, following allegations by the Chhattisgarh government. Sibal had then contended that the ED is running amok and they are threatening excise officers. He claimed this was happening because elections are approaching.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, had opposed Sibal’s submissions and submitted that the ED is probing a scam in the state.

In April, the Chhattisgarh government moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), saying that the central investigation agencies are being misused by those in power in order to intimidate, harass and disturb the normal functioning of an opposition government in the state.

