Supreme Court to examine if right to protest is an absolute right

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 04 2021, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 13:22 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will examine whether the right to protest is an absolute right. 

The remark came while the apex court was hearing a plea of Kisan Mahapanchayat to allow it to hold 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar. 

More to follow...

Supreme Court
farm laws
Delhi
Jantar Mantar
India News

