Supreme Court to examine plea against hate speeches at 'Dharam Sansad'

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider a plea for taking action in connection with hate speeches made in Haridwar 'Dharam Sansad' against the Muslim community.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before a bench presided by Chief Justice N V Ramana for urgent listing.

"We are living in different times where slogans in the country have changed from Satyamev Jayate," he said.

The bench told Sibal, “We’ll look into it”.

In the brief proceedings, the bench asked Sibal if any inquiry was currently under way. The counsel informed that FIRs have been filed, but no arrest has been made so far.

He also maintained without the court’s intervention, no action will be taken.

Former Patna High Court judge, and senior advocate Anjana Prakash and a journalist approached the top court seeking urgent intervention in the matter pertaining to the hate speeches delivered last year, in separate two events organised by Hindu Yuva Vahini in Delhi and Haridwar respectively on December 17 and 19.

Several Hindu religious leaders who had addressed the gathering in Haridwar had reportedly called upon the community to take up arms against Muslims.

The petition sought independent and impartial investigation into the incidents of hate speeches against the Muslim community by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Earlier, Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, Dushyant Dave, Prashant Bhushan, senior advocate Basava P Patil and others, including the petitioner-former judge asked the CJI to direct action against those who made hate speeches in two events.

