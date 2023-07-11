Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 from August 2

SC to hear pleas on Article 370 from August 2

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 11 2023, 10:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 11:07 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to hear from August 2 pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. 

More details are awaited. 

 

 

Supreme Court
Article 370
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

