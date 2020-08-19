Sushant Singh Rajput case: SC judgment comes as an embarrassment for Maharashtra government

The Supreme Court's judgment allowing CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput came as a major embarrassment for the Mumbai police as well as the Maharashtra government.

Even after lapse of more than 60 days of June 14 incident, the Mumbai police did not find any material to lodge an FIR and continued with the accidental death report and an inquiry.

Sushant's father K K Singh had to belatedly approach the Patna police on July 25 to get an FIR registered against Rhea and her family members.

The Mumbai police, which recorded the statement of 56 witnesses in its inquiry, was accused of by the Bihar police of trying to shield the culprits due to political pressure.

The efforts by Maharashtra government and accused Rhea Chakraborty to raise the issue of jurisdiction and political reasons behind lodging of FIR in Patna were nullified by the Bihar government. In a preemptive move, it transferred the probe to the CBI during the pendency of the matter. This finally came to be approved by the top Court.

The act of dithering by Mumbai police, on the other hand, swelled public support in favour of Sushant's family members, who accused his live-in partner Rhea of cheating and misappropriation of his money. This also led to all sorts of speculation about the involvement of some bigwig into the case.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy, who delivered the judgment on Wednesday, said that the records of the case do not prima facie suggest any wrongdoing by the Mumbai Police.

"However, their obstruction to the Bihar police team at Mumbai could have been avoided since it gave rise to suspicion on the bonafide of their inquiry," the court said.

The legal process must, therefore, be focused upon the revelation of the correct facts through credible and legally acceptable investigation.

The court said the CBI should continue the probe as it is not for the accused to choose the investigating agency and secondly political interference against both states has been alleged which has the potential of discrediting the investigation.

"When truth meets sunshine, justice will not prevail on the living alone but after Life’s fitful fever, now the departed will also sleep well. Satyameva Jayate," the court said.