Suspected drone spotted near int'l border in Jammu

Suspected drone spotted near international border in J&K

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 12 2022, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 11:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A suspected drone was spotted by villagers in Sandhawan of Kanachak area near the International Border in Jammu.

A search is going on, according to J&K Police.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

 