Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs hold indefinite protest in Parliament

Eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs will be spending Monday night in the Parliament in an unprecedented sit-in protest against the way the government got two contentious farm sector bills.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha adopted a motion suspending Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O'Brien, his AAP counterpart Sanjay Singh, CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem, Trinamool's Dola Sen, CPI(M)'s KK Ragesh and Congress' Rajeev Satav, Syed Nasir Hussain and Ripun Bora in connection with the incidents on Sunday during the passage of the bills.

The MPs had refused to leave the House after the adoption of the motion leading to multiple adjournments. The House was eventually adjourned for the day at 12:07 PM.

Soon after the adjournment, the MPs came to Gandhi Statue in Parliament House where they started a sit-in protest. Several Opposition MPs also joined the protest.

"Suspension won't silence us. We will stand with farmers in their fight. Deputy Chairman throttled Parliamentary Procedures yesterday. The suspension of MPs exposed the cowardly face of BJP. People will see through the attempt to divert attention from their undemocratic actions," Kareem tweeted.

"We will continue our fight until the voice of farmers is heard by this Government. The undemocratic behavior & anti-people policies of the Modi Government will be exposed in public," he added.

As the day progressed, fans were brought to the protest site while the MPs announced that they were not leaving the premises. Senior MPs like Congress' Ahmed Patel and RJD's Manoj K Jha were with the MPs late in the evening.

The protest also had some uniqueness: it would be for the first time that the Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) would be protesting together, especially on an indefinite sit-in. Incidentally, it was on his birthday that Congress MP Satav was suspended and sat in protest.

Opposition sources said that they are waiting to see what happens in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The Opposition would be demanding revocation of suspension of the MPs when the House assembles at 9 am tomorrow.