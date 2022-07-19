Dalit students forced to strip in UP; teachers booked

Teachers booked, suspended for forcing two Dalit girl students to take off their uniforms

Basic Siksha Adhikari Archana Gupta said the two teachers were suspended five days ago

PTI
PTI, Hapur,
  • Jul 19 2022, 19:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 19:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two teachers of a primary school have been suspended and an FIR has been lodged against them for allegedly forcing two Dalit girl students to remove their uniforms and give them to two other students for clicking pictures.

The incident was reported at a primary school in Hapur district’s Udaipur village on July 11, after two teachers, Sunita and Vandana, allegedly asked two Dalit girls to take off their uniforms and gave them to two other girls, who were not in school dress for clicking photos, police said.

Explained: The NEET dress code controversy

On a complaint in this regard by the girls’ parents, an FIR was lodged at Kapurpur Police Station under SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act, and IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 166 (public servant disobeying law), and 505 (public mischief), Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sarvesh Mishra said.

Basic Siksha Adhikari Archana Gupta said the two teachers were suspended five days ago and a probe has been ordered in the matter by the Block Education officer.

