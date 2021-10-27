Teen girl from UP raped in West Bengal; accused held

Teen girl from UP raped in West Bengal; police nab accused

The police, who launched an investigation, traced the girl to Hooghly in West Bengal on October 25, the SHO said

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Oct 27 2021, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 16:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A teenage girl from a village under Haldi police station limits here was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a 20-year-old youth, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

A 15-year-old girl had gone missing from her house on September 8. Her father had lodged a case against an unknown person for luring her away, SHO Suresh Chandra Dwivedi said.

The police, who launched an investigation, traced the girl to Hooghly in West Bengal on October 25, the SHO said.

In her statement to the police, the girl alleged that the youth, belonging to Dumraon village in Buxar district of neighbouring Bihar, kidnapped her from the village and took her to Hooghly, where he allegedly raped her.

On the basis of the statement, the youth has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Dwivedi said.

The victim has been sent to the district hospital for a medical examination, the SHO added.

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

rape
Pocso act
Uttar Pradesh
India News
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

These companies belong to the trillion-dollar club

These companies belong to the trillion-dollar club

Misuse against Covid risks undermining ivermectin use

Misuse against Covid risks undermining ivermectin use

Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough?

Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough?

Bearing fruit: Custard apples bring joy to Latur farmer

Bearing fruit: Custard apples bring joy to Latur farmer

Beauty salon a women's haven in Taliban's Kabul

Beauty salon a women's haven in Taliban's Kabul

'Nature's revenge': Sinkholes on receding Dead Sea

'Nature's revenge': Sinkholes on receding Dead Sea

5 states most vulnerable to adverse climate events

5 states most vulnerable to adverse climate events

DH Radio | How infra plans are taking away playgrounds

DH Radio | How infra plans are taking away playgrounds

 