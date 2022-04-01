Tell us what happened: HC to Delhi Police on Kejriwal residence vandalism

Tell us about Kejriwal house vandalism: HC to cops

During the course of the hearing, the bench took note of the CCTV footage of the incident that was played in the courtroom

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 01 2022, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 16:59 ist
Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the police to file a status report detailing their investigation process in a sealed cover into the vandalism incident at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla was hearing the plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj seeking Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

During the course of the hearing, the bench took note of the CCTV footage of the incident that was played in the courtroom.

Also Read | Vandalism outside Delhi CM residence: Fear sought to be created by unruly crowd, says HC

Delhi Police strongly opposed the issuance of notice in the matter and informed that so far they have arrested eight people in connection with the incident and the probe is ongoing.

It also said that the police are also meeting the Chief Minister's secretary to discuss various aspects of the matter. Additional Solicitor General (ASG), Sanjay Jain, who appeared for the police, also pointed out that within 24 hours of the incident, despite taking action and making arrests by Delhi Police, the petitioner approached the court. He argued that the complaint is politically motivated.

"We have seen the video. It is an unruly crowd. People broke the boom barrier, some even tried to climb the gate. They tried to take law into their own hands," the court observed.

After detailed arguments by both the parties, the court slated the matter for further hearing on April 25.

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Around 70 people were detained for creating ruckus outside Kejriwal's residence during a protest that was spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha over his recent remarks in the Delhi Assembly on 'The Kashmir Files' movie that were deemed as "against the Kashmiri Pandit community" among the saffron clans.

