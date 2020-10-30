Doctor falls for 'Aladdin ka Chirag', loses Rs 2.5 cr

The long con: London-returned doctor falls for 'Aladdin ka Chirag', loses Rs 2.5 crore

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 30 2020, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2020, 15:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

If only you had the Aladdin's lamp, you could make three of your wishes come true. Selling this idea, two self-styled 'tantriks' in Meerut conned a London-returned doctor of Rs 2.5 crore. 

The two conmen sold 'Aladdin's lamp' to the doctor saying that it would fulfil his wishes.

According to a report by Navbharat Times, the police have arrested two accused based on a complaint by the victim, Dr Laeek Khan.

Khan's first encounter with the 'lamp' was in the year 2018 when he started visiting a woman named Sameena at her house for dressing her post-surgery wounds. The doctor told the police that he met a 'tantrik' named Islamuddin at the woman's house, who promised to make him a billionaire.

Islamuddin allegedly promised to give him 'Aladdin's lamp'. According to Khan, the two 'tantriks' even made him see a 'genie'.

The doctor stated that whenever he asked them to take the lamp to his home, Islamuddin would warn that it would do bad things to him if he touched it.

Khan, who paid Rs 2.5 crore to them in instalments, later realised that the 'genie' was actually Islamuddin himself, who was Sameena's husband. 

He then approached Meerut Superintendent of Police (SSP) and sought help.

The police have arrested two accused, including Islamuddin, but Sameena is still at large.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

scam
Uttar Pradesh
Doctor

What's Brewing

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Were Pavlov and his dog related?

Were Pavlov and his dog related?

Ghosts lurking in Singapore's 'cursed' town?

Ghosts lurking in Singapore's 'cursed' town?

China preaches the material over the spiritual in Tibet

China preaches the material over the spiritual in Tibet

The case of Lewis Hamilton: A legacy undermined?

The case of Lewis Hamilton: A legacy undermined?

Asteroid pieces tucked into capsule for return to Earth

Asteroid pieces tucked into capsule for return to Earth

 