Third batch of foreign diplomats arrive in Jammu and Kashmir to assess ground situation

A fresh batch of foreign diplomats on Wednesday arrived in Kashmir to assess the ground situation in the region more than six months after the abrogation of erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Sources said after their arrival in Srinagar, the envoys met General-officer-Commanding (GoC) 15 Corps, where they were apprised of security situation arising in the Valley due to Pakistan-sponsored militancy in Kashmir. The recent Nagrota attack in Jammu and Pulwama terror attack last February were also a topic of discussion, they said.

The envoys are also scheduled to meet local entrepreneurs, small businessmen and sarpanches later in the day. The delegation will then have lunch with a group of local businessmen before embarking on a short city tour. In the evening, they will be shown Kashmiri traditional and cultural programmes, sources said.

The envoys are scheduled to visit Jammu on Thursday where they are expected to meet Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu and top officials of Jammu and Kashmir administration. The chief secretary is expected to give a presentation to the foreign delegation on the present situation.

The trip is also expected to allay apprehensions about Pakistani propaganda against the Indian Army, officials said.

The visit of the foreign envoys is the third such visit since August 5. A group of largely right-wing European parliamentarians visited Kashmir in October, prompting outrage from local politicians who were not allowed to meet them.

Last month, envoys of 15 countries including US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster visited Jammu and Kashmir on January 9 and 10 to see first-hand efforts being made by the government in the region.

The latest visit of the envoys comes just days after two former chief ministers of J&K Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who are under detention since August 5, were booked under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).