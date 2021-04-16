Delhi students can take exams this weekend sans pass

Those appearing for exams this weekend in Delhi will not require curfew e-passes: DDMA

The DDMA directed that "any person/student shall be allowed for movement during the curfew to appear in examination on production of valid admit card"

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 16 2021, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 19:05 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

People appearing for examinations this weekend in Delhi will not require curfew e-passes, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in an order on Friday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had announced a curfew this weekend and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection in the city.

Read: Covid-19 rampaging through Delhi, makes it worst-hit city in India after eclipsing Mumbai

The DDMA directed that "any person/student shall be allowed for movement during the curfew to appear in examination on production of valid admit card".

"The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall also be allowed to travel on production of valid identity card," the order read.

According to an official order issued on Thursday, the weekend curfew will be effective from 10 pm on April 16 (Friday) to 5 am on April 19 (Monday). 

Delhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus

