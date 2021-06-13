Three bodies found floating in Ganga in Uttar Pradesh

Three bodies found floating in Ganga in Uttar Pradesh

The bodies have been handed over to the Hardoi police

PTI
PTI, Kannauj (UP),
  • Jun 13 2021, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 13:52 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

Three bodies, including that of a woman, were found floating in the Ganga on the Kannauj-Hardoi border, police said on Sunday.

The bodies, found on Saturday, have been handed over to the Hardoi police, they said.

Also read: Extrapolation sans epidemiological evidence: Centre trashes report on higher Covid-19 deaths

Kannauj SP Prashant Verma said the bodies were found floating in the river near the Badnapur Ghat on Saturday.

Since the bodies were spotted in the area under the Hardoi district, the Hardoi police was informed, and they were handed over to the Hardoi police, Verma said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ganga
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Cong concedes another goal in Prasada's exit

DH Toon | Cong concedes another goal in Prasada's exit

DH Toon | India-China trust levels remain low

DH Toon | India-China trust levels remain low

A museum of strangeness

A museum of strangeness

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

Never judge a book by its gender

Never judge a book by its gender

A time to reboot

A time to reboot

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

 