Three killed in mudslide in J&K's Pulwama

Three killed in mudslide in J&K's Pulwama

A tent of the nomads, belonging to Reasi district in the Jammu Division, was buried under the mudslide

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Oct 23 2021, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2021, 16:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Three nomads, including two women, died while another person was critically injured in a mudslide triggered by incessant rains in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. 

A tent of the nomads, belonging to Reasi district in the Jammu Division, was buried under the mudslide in Noorpora area of Tral due to heavy rainfall since last night, they said. 

The officials said one person was rescued in a critical condition, the other three died in the incident. Further details are awaited, the officials added.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Mudslide
Pulwama
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Banksy's shredded art & how it is still breaking banks

Banksy's shredded art & how it is still breaking banks

Covid-19 cuts India's life expectancy by 2 years: Study

Covid-19 cuts India's life expectancy by 2 years: Study

How you can make your social media a happier place

How you can make your social media a happier place

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

DH Toon | We've lost count of Covid waves!

DH Toon | We've lost count of Covid waves!

On e-cigarettes, follow the science

On e-cigarettes, follow the science

Everything's expensive now? Get ready for what's next

Everything's expensive now? Get ready for what's next

'Into the Wild' review: For Ajay Devgn fans only

'Into the Wild' review: For Ajay Devgn fans only

 