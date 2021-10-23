Three killed in mudslide in J&K's Pulwama

Three nomads, including two women, died while another person was critically injured in a mudslide triggered by incessant rains in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A tent of the nomads, belonging to Reasi district in the Jammu Division, was buried under the mudslide in Noorpora area of Tral due to heavy rainfall since last night, they said.

The officials said one person was rescued in a critical condition, the other three died in the incident. Further details are awaited, the officials added.

