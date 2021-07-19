Top LeT commander killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian

Top LeT commander among 2 killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian

An Army official said two AK rifles with eight magazines were recovered from the site of the encounter.

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 19 2021, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 11:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), responsible for attacks and killings of security forces and civilians, was among two militants killed in an overnight encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Check Sadiq Khan area of south Kashmir district on Sunday after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Also Read | Search operation turns into encounter in J&K's Shopian district

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on security forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, two militants were killed, the official said.

One of the slain militants was identified as Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram, a top commander of LeT, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said.

Dar was active since 2017 and responsible for a very large number of terror crime cases, including attacks on and killings of police, security forces and civilians, Singh said.

He said the other militant has been identified as Majid Iqbal.

The night-long operation has concluded, the Jammu and Kashmir's top police official said.

An Army official said two AK rifles with eight magazines were recovered from the site of the encounter.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lashkar-e-Taiba
Jammu and Kashmir
Shopian
Encounter
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report

Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report

DH Toon | BSY remains glued to Karnataka CM post

DH Toon | BSY remains glued to Karnataka CM post

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

 