Tremors felt in Delhi and surrounding areas

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Haryana's Jhajjar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 01 2023, 05:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 05:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolted Delhi and surrounding areas at around 1:19 am on Sunday, ANI reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Haryana's Jhajjar and its depth was 5 km below the ground, as per National Center for Seismology.

Delhi
India News
Earthquake

