Tremors felt in Delhi and surrounding areas

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolted Delhi and surrounding areas at around 1:19 am on Sunday, ANI reported.
The epicentre of the earthquake was in Haryana's Jhajjar and its depth was 5 km below the ground, as per National Center for Seismology.
#UPDATE | An earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 jolted the national capital and surrounding areas at around 1.19 am. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Haryana's Jhajjar & its depth was 5 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/rf0jfi7rrs
— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022
