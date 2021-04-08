Twitter reacts to Delhi High Court's 'mask in car' rule

Twitter reacts to Delhi High Court's new 'mask in car' rule

The rule makes masks compulsory inside cars, even if there is only one person

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 08 2021, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 17:20 ist
The court quashed all petitions challenging fines for driving without a mask. Credit: iStock Photo

On April 7, the Delhi High Court ruled that wearing masks would be mandatory even if just one person was occupying their vehicle. The court quashed all petitions challenging people being fined by police for not wearing masks inside their cars, even if it was just one person.

Read more: Mask mandatory even if you are driving alone in Delhi, HC rules

In this regard, Justice Pratibha M Singh said, "a vehicle even if occupied by only one person would constitute a ‘public place’ and wearing of a mask therein would be compulsory. The wearing of a mask or a face cover in a vehicle, which may be occupied by either a single person or multiple persons is thus, held to be compulsory in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic".

However, Twitter was amused by the ruling and churned out an array of political humour.

Stand-up comedian Vir Das tweeted a mind-twister after the news broke. 

"Here's a logic puzzle. If you're alone in a car...with an EVM machine, do you still have to wear a mask? Because technically elections are immune to covid, but technically, might not really be an election", he Tweeted.

Many users took the opportunity to compare it with how election campaigns were flouting coronavirus norms.

Read more: Coronavirus live news

"Delhi Highcourt ruled mask is mandatory if you’re inside the vehicle. There are no rules when you are ON the vehicle", tweeted on user alongside a photograph of Amit Shah rallying in West Bengal for the Legislative Assembly polls.

In fact, a lot of users were amused by the phenomenon of politicians and their lack of Covid-19-norm adherance.

 

The High court terming cars 'public spaces' had the internet laughing too.

Read more: Delhi govt to penalise bus drivers, conductors without face masks

"Wearing mask is compulsory while you are alone in your car : Delhi HC
'Your car is a public place'
Next: Wearing mask will be compulsory while at home, your home is also going to be declared as a 'Public Place'", wrote another user.

