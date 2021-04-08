Twitter reacts to Delhi High Court's new 'mask in car' rule

On April 7, the Delhi High Court ruled that wearing masks would be mandatory even if just one person was occupying their vehicle. The court quashed all petitions challenging people being fined by police for not wearing masks inside their cars, even if it was just one person.

In this regard, Justice Pratibha M Singh said, "a vehicle even if occupied by only one person would constitute a ‘public place’ and wearing of a mask therein would be compulsory. The wearing of a mask or a face cover in a vehicle, which may be occupied by either a single person or multiple persons is thus, held to be compulsory in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic".

However, Twitter was amused by the ruling and churned out an array of political humour.

Stand-up comedian Vir Das tweeted a mind-twister after the news broke.

"Here's a logic puzzle. If you're alone in a car...with an EVM machine, do you still have to wear a mask? Because technically elections are immune to covid, but technically, might not really be an election", he Tweeted.

Many users took the opportunity to compare it with how election campaigns were flouting coronavirus norms.

"Delhi Highcourt ruled mask is mandatory if you’re inside the vehicle. There are no rules when you are ON the vehicle", tweeted on user alongside a photograph of Amit Shah rallying in West Bengal for the Legislative Assembly polls.

In fact, a lot of users were amused by the phenomenon of politicians and their lack of Covid-19-norm adherance.

The High court terming cars 'public spaces' had the internet laughing too.

"Wearing mask is compulsory while you are alone in your car : Delhi HC

'Your car is a public place'

Next: Wearing mask will be compulsory while at home, your home is also going to be declared as a 'Public Place'", wrote another user.