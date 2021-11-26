Two bogies of Udhampur-Durg Express catch fire in Madhya Pradesh

Two bogies of Udhampur-Durg Express catch fire in MP

PTI
PTI, Morena,
  • Nov 26 2021, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 18:35 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Photo

Two AC coaches of Udhampur Express train caught fire on Friday afternoon near Hetampur station between Morena and Dholpur in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

No injury to any passenger was reported as the fire was brought under control in time, they said.

The train was on its way to Durg from Udhampur.

The fire started in the A1 coach around 3:30 pm and spread to the A2 coach as the train was near Hetampur station. The train was halted immediately.

The passengers managed to come out by breaking the window panes, local Saraichola police station in-charge Rishikesh Sharma said.

There were over 70 passengers in the two coaches, according to railway officials.

Smoke from the two coaches also entered another AC bogie and the generator van, eyewitnesses said.

The A1 and A2 coaches and passengers' luggage got damaged, police said. The damaged coaches were separated from the train.

Local people played a major role in dousing the flames in time, eyewitnesses said.

Madhya Pradesh
Udhampur
Indian Railways
India News
Fire

