Two CoBRA commandos injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Police officials said at least half a dozen Naxalites sustained bullet injuries in the firefight

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Mar 09 2023, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 13:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Two commandos of the CRPF's elite jungle warfare unit CoBRA sustained minor injuries in an encounter between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, police officials said.

They said at least half a dozen Naxalites sustained bullet injuries in the firefight.

"A joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the CRPF had launched the operation from Dabbamarka camp towards Sakler when the exchange of fire took place at around 9 am," Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI.

"Personnel belonging to CoBRA's 202nd and 208th were involved in the operation.

The encounter lasted for around 45 minutes and on finding security personnel zeroing in on them, the Naxalites escaped into the dense forest," he said.

A huge cache of explosives, including shells of BGL (barrel grenade launcher), was recovered from the spot post the encounter, he said.

"Inspector Munesh Kumar Meena of CoBRA's 202nd battalion and constable Amit Modak of CoBRA's 208th battalion suffered minor injuries. After administering primary treatment, they were shifted to district headquarter for further medication," the SP said.

Some Naxalites also sustained bullet injuries during the gun battle and were seen fleeing, Sharma said, adding a search operation is underway in the area. More details will be had once the patrolling team returns to its base, Sharma informed.

India News
Naxalite
Naxals
Chhattisgarh
CRPF 
