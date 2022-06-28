Two detained for Udaipur murder as tension grips city

Two people have been detained for allegedly killing a tailor in Udaipur, a murder that has triggered communal tension in the district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were caught from Rajsamand district's Bhim area, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Rajsamand, Sudheer Chaudhary said the duo was trying to flee on a motorcycle and were wearing helmets to cover their faces.

"We have confirmed the identity of the accused," Chaudhary said, adding that ten teams were deployed to nab the assailants.

Rajsamand is the neighbouring district of Udaipur.