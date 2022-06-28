Two detained for Udaipur murder as tension grips city

Two detained for Udaipur murder as tension grips city

Superintendent of Police, Rajsamand, Sudheer Chaudhary said the duo was trying to flee on a motorcycle and were wearing helmets to cover their faces

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 28 2022, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 21:56 ist

Two people have been detained for allegedly killing a tailor in Udaipur, a murder that has triggered communal tension in the district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were caught from Rajsamand district's Bhim area, they said.

Also Read: Tailor murdered over 'insult to Islam', curfew in Udaipur localities

Superintendent of Police, Rajsamand, Sudheer Chaudhary said the duo was trying to flee on a motorcycle and were wearing helmets to cover their faces.

"We have confirmed the identity of the accused," Chaudhary said, adding that ten teams were deployed to nab the assailants.

Rajsamand is the neighbouring district of Udaipur. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Rajasthan
murder
Udaipur

What's Brewing

How are coalitions in states performing: A closer look

How are coalitions in states performing: A closer look

In Pics | Meet Mr Happy Face, world's 'ugliest dog'

In Pics | Meet Mr Happy Face, world's 'ugliest dog'

To marry her love, 'she' is turning into 'he' in UP

To marry her love, 'she' is turning into 'he' in UP

In Pics | Lesser known facts about Pallonji Mistry

In Pics | Lesser known facts about Pallonji Mistry

Tokyo June heatwave worst since 1875

Tokyo June heatwave worst since 1875

 