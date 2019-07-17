Two foreigners arrested in Kullu

Two foreign nationals have been arrested on charges of indecency in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, the police said Wednesday.

Nigerian national Hannah Chiwendu Christopher (34) and Albertine Chonou (27) of the Republic of Ivory Coast have been arrested in Manali on Tuesday, they added.

They have been arrested under Section 114 of the Himachal Pradesh Police Act (Which empowers police to arrest any person making indecent advances, obscene remarks or gestures at public places), they added.