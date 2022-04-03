Mathura: 2 held for autorickshaw theft after encounter

Two held for autorickshaw theft after encounter in Mathur

One of the accused was injured in the exchange of fire that took place on Saturday

PTI
PTI, Mathura (UP),
  • Apr 03 2022, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 12:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons who allegedly fled with a man's autorickshaw were arrested following an encounter, police said on Sunday.

One of the accused was injured in the exchange of fire that took place on Saturday, they said.

The accused, Ranveer and Guddu Singh, had hailed an auto from Agra on Saturday. When they reached near Deendayal Dham, they thrashed the auto driver, Azim, and fled with his vehicle. Later, an FIR was registered at Farah police station on the basis of a complaint filed by Azim, the police said.

Following a tip-off, a police team surrounded Ranveer and Guddu Singh. In the encounter, Ranveer sustained bullet injuries in one of his legs while Singh surrendered, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh Chauhan said.

The injured accused was admitted to the hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, he said.

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Encounters
mathura

