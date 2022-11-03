Two migrant labourers shot at in Kashmir’s Anantnag

The attack — the latest in a grisly sequence of targeted violence — has created a sense of fear among the minority community members in the Valley

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Nov 03 2022, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 21:26 ist

Two migrant labourers including one from Nepal, who were working at a private school in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, were shot at and injured by militants Thursday.

“#Terrorist fired upon two outside labourers (01 from Bihar & second from Nepal), who were working at a private SAPS school at #Bondialgam in #Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to hospital. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The attack — the latest in a grisly sequence of targeted violence — has created a sense of fear among the minority community members in the Valley. Since last October, militants have stepped up attacks on migrant labourers and non-locals in Kashmir.

On October 18, two non-local labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed in a targeted grenade attack in Harmen area of the neighbouring Shopian district. On October 15, a Kashmiri Pandit (Hindu) farmer was shot dead by militants in the same district.

Hitherto lesser known ‘Kashmir Freedom Fighters’, an offshoot of Al- Badr militant outfit, has been claiming responsibility for these attacks. Prior to that, The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, used to claim responsibility for most such attacks.

The outside labourers constitute around 80 per cent of the workforce required in constructions and development sectors in Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
migrant labourers
Kashmiri Pandits

