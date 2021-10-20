Two militants killed during encounter in J&K's Shopian

Two militants killed during encounter in J&K's Shopian

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on security forces who retaliated

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Oct 20 2021, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 13:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday,  police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. 

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

The official said two ultras have been killed. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained, he added.

