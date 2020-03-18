Two more cases in UP, Doctor treating coronavirus patients gets infected

With reports of two more cases in the past 24-hours from Noida and Lucknow, the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh has gone up to 17.

According to the official sources here on Wednesday, a doctor, who was deployed at the isolation ward in the KG Medical University here, was found to be infected with the virus.

''The doctors, a junior resident, has been shifted to the isolation ward,'' said a varsity official here.

Officials said that a youth, a resident of Noida, who had recently returned from Indonesia with his wife, tested positive on Wednesday and was admitted to the hospital. His wife was also put on home quarantine, sources said.

State health officials said that so far the samples of 875 suspected persons had been sent for testing. Of them, 762 persons tested negative. ''We are still awaiting the lab reports of 98 persons,'' said an official.

The officials said that a cluster containment plan was prepared for Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) district. ''We have also launched special campaign programs in the districts, where the number of suspected Coronavirus cases are more,'' the official added.