Two policemen killed in Srinagar militant attack

On the eve of Independence Day, two cops were killed and one was injured when militants attacked a police party in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Friday.

“#Terrorists fired #indiscriminately upon a police party near #Nowgam Bypass. 03 police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where 02 among them attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

The slain policemen were identified as Ishfaq Ayoub and Fayaz Ahmed while the one injured is Mohammad Ashraf. Immediately after the attack, security forces rushed to the area and launched a search operation to nab the assailants.

The attack came a day before Independence Day and at a time when teh whole of Kashmir is on high alert, especially Srinagar city. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had on Thursday said that fool proof security arrangements were in place to thwart militant strikes and to conduct Independence Day functions smoothly.

Talking to reporters at the site of the incident, the IGP said that Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit carried the attack. “The terrorists have been identified and they will be neutralized soon,” he said.

Sources said after today’s attack, the security arrangements across the Valley have been further intensified to prevent militants from disrupting Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

There have been four encounters between militants and security forces in Srinagar this year in which eight ultras have been killed. Besides, on May 20, militants killed two BSF men in Pandach area in the outskirts of Srinagar and snatched their weapons.

A senior police officer involved in counter-insurgency operations told DH that to keep the ‘waning’ morale of militants high, Nowgam-like attacks may happen in the city in coming months also.

“Militants are of asymmetrical techniques like hit-and-run as a reaction to a major crackdown on them. The militant handlers want to keep the city on the boil. However, we will thwart all their attempts,” he asserted.