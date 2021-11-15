Two terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Two terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter

IANS
IANS,
  • Nov 15 2021, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 22:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Hyderpora in Central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Monday, officials said.

"One more unidentified terrorist killed (total two). Operation going on," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

