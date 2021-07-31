Two unidentified militants killed in J&K’s Pulwama

Two unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in a forest area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.

Reports said the encounter erupted after a joint team of the Army and the police launched a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) between Namibian and Marsar, in the general area of Dachigam forest, which falls under the police station Khrew in Pulwama district.

As the security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight, a police official said. In a retaliatory action, two unidentified militants were killed.

Kashmir Police in a tweet said: “#EncounterUpdate: Exact location of #encounter is between Namibian & Marsar, general area #Dachigam forest. 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. Army and Police on job. Search is still going on.”

#EncounterUpdate: Exact location of #encounter is between Namibian & Marsar, general area #Dachigam forest. 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. Army and Police on job. Search is still going on. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/MBpKAleHcZ — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 31, 2021

Pertinently, 88 militants and 18 security forces and J&K police personnel have been killed in Kashmir since the beginning of this year. Out of 88 militants killed this year, 46 belonged to the LeT followed by Hizbul Mujahideen, Al-Badr, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Over 200 militants were killed in Kashmir in 2020, while 157 were shot down in 2019. In 2018, the number of militants killed stood at 257, which was the highest in a decade.