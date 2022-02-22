Under police modernisation, J&K to get latest gadgets

Under police modernisation, J&K set to get latest gadgets

Bullet-proof vehicles with CCTVs and high-resolution cameras with facial recognition technology are what J&K police will be powered with by 2026

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Feb 22 2022, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 14:32 ist
The modern equipment will be procured to bring further transparency to the system and ensure security, sources said. Credit: PTI File Photo

As part of police modernisation and to maintain a strict vigil, Jammu and Kashmir is all set to get a major boost to police stations, major towns and highways with latest gadgets, including high-resolution cameras.

Sources told DH that bullet-proof vehicles fitted with CCTVs, latest weaponry, body cameras and installation of high-resolution cameras with automated facial recognition technology (FRT) are what J&K police will be powered with by 2026 under the police modernisation project approved by the Centre.

Jammu and Kashmir has over 330 police stations and posts. The modern equipment will be procured to bring further transparency to the system and ensure security, sources said.

There are 300 cameras reportedly installed across Srinagar already. However, the police now plan to bring up their need for facial recognition technology. States like Telangana and Delhi are already using facial recognition systems for surveillance and authentication of identity.

A senior police officer said that the main aim of the projects was to ensure proper monitoring, improvement in quality of policing and to keep militants at bay. “FRT technology can help in preempting and preventing attacks as it can track the movement of suspects. It will also help in searching and hunting down terrorists,” the officer said.

“Police stations in the region have already been covered under CCTV connectivity. In coming years all major towns and cities of the union territory besides the highways will see installation of CCTVs under police modernisation program,” he said, adding that the scheme will remain in force till 2025-2026.

The officer said J&K will also have “state-of-art" forensic science facilities by 2025-26. The J&K Police has its own FSL in Srinagar, which has improved over the years but still does not help in the detection of suspects.

