Undertrial inmate dies by suicide at Delhi's Tihar Jail

He hanged himself inside the common bathroom of ward number 6 of central jail number 4

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2023, 00:41 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 00:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 29-year-old undertrial inmate allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself inside Tihar Jail here, police said on Friday.

Imran alias Raja was lodged in central jail number 4 since February 24 and was facing trial in a case of armed robbery registered at the Model Town police station.

He hanged himself inside the common bathroom of ward number 6 of central jail number 4. He was declared dead at 11.53 am by the on-duty doctor of the jail, a senior jail official said.

On Monday, a 26-year-old inmate allegedly committed suicide, hours after he was convicted in a seven-year-old robbery case.

