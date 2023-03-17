Union minister Niranjan Jyoti suffers minor injuries after truck-car collision in Karnataka

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti suffered minor injuries after her car met an accident with a truck in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Thursday night.

The minister was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries, the police stated.

According to the police, the truck driver was drunk and has been arrested.

The minister's car was severely damaged after the fully loaded truck overturned in front of it.

The minister was in Karnataka to attend a Mahila Samellan organised by the ruling BJP, in the runup to assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters, she said, "By the grace of God, I am totally safe after a vehicle mishap in Karnataka. My driver has suffered some injuries in the accident. Please pray for his speedy recovery."