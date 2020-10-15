UP: BJP leader allegedly murders rival during a meeting, five suspended

UP: BJP leader allegedly murders rival during a meeting

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  Oct 15 2020
A BJP leader allegedly shot dead his rival in the presence of senior officials during a meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, about 400 kilometres from Lucknow on Thursday.

The government later suspended five official, including a sub-divisional magistrate, circle officer and three others on charges of laxity.

Police sources here said that the meeting was called to discuss allotment of shops under government quota at Durjanpur village in the district.

There was an altercation between the rival groups at the meeting, sources said adding that both indulged in stone-pelting and exchanged blows.

Police said a local BJP leader, identified as Dhirendra Singh, pumped four bullets into his rival Jai Prakash Pal killing him on the spot. Around half a dozen people were injured.

The eyewitness said that the officials fled from the scene when the clashes erupted. 

Tension prevailed in the area after the incident and security personnel in strength had been deployed to maintain law and order.

