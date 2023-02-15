UP Budget session from February 20 to March 10

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Feb 15 2023, 21:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 21:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Budget session will start from February 20 and will continue till March 10, a senior official said here.

According to the schedule finalised by Speaker Satish Mahana, Governor Anandiben Patel would address a joint sitting of the upper and lower houses on the first day.

The state budget will be presented on February 22, and there would be a three-day holiday from March 7-9 on account of Holi.

India News
Uttar Pradesh

