UP govt accepts panel's report on OBC reservation in urban local body polls

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday accepted the recommendations of the five-member Commission formed to look into the issue concerning reservation for the OBC in the urban local body polls in the state.

State urban development minister Arvind Kumar Sharma told reporters that the state cabinet accepted the report of the Commission which would now be placed before the Supreme Court where the matter would be heard on April 11.

UP government had set up a five-member commission under the chairmanship of Justice (retd) Ram Autar Singh to look into the issue of OBC reservation in the urban local body polls after the Allahabad High Court had in December, 2022 quashed the state government's draft notification on reservation for the OBC in the urban local body polls and ordered for holding the polls without reservation.

The state government had challenged the HC order in the SC, which had stayed the HC order.

Sharma said that the Commission had been given six months to submit its report but it submitted the report within three months. He, however, refused to divulge the content of the report.

The minister expressed hope that the urban local body polls could be held in the last week of the next month. According to the sources the report, which ran into 350 pages, has dwelt in detail on the issue of OBC reservation.

The state government had come under sharp attack from the Opposition parties after the HC judgement and the Opposition leaders had accused the BJP government of conspiring to scrap OBC reservation in the polls. SP president Akhilesh Yadav had then said that the saffron party would also 'scrap' the reservations for the Dalits.