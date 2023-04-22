UP man held for 'objectionable' FB post against PM

UP man arrested for posting 'objectionable' video on PM Modi on Facebook

Ajit Kumar Yadav posted the video on the social networking site on Friday

PTI
PTI, Ballia (UP),
  • Apr 22 2023, 18:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 18:30 ist
Facebook app logo is seen in this illustration. Credit: Reuters File Photo

 A man in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Saturday for allegedly posting an objectionable video on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook, police said.

The man, Ajit Kumar Yadav of Ussa village in the Pakdi police station area, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, police station in-charge Shatrughan Kumar said.

Also Read | Silvassa man held for ‘cleaning’ chicken with Tricolour
 

Yadav posted the video on the social networking site on Friday, the police officer said, adding necessary legal action was being taken in this regard.

Facebook
Uttar Pradesh
Social media
Narendra Modi

