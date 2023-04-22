Silvassa man held for ‘cleaning’ chicken with Tricolour

The man was arrested on Thursday and sent to judicial custody on Friday, police said

PTI
PTI, Silvassa ,
  • Apr 22 2023, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 17:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A man from Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli was arrested after a video purportedly showing him “cleaning” chicken with the Tricolour went viral on social media, an official said on Saturday.

An official from Silvassa police station said the man was seen “insulting” the national flag by using it as a piece of cloth to clean chicken at a poultry shop where he worked.

Also Read | Woman with her cheek painted in tricolour 'stopped' from entering Golden Temple, controversy erupts

“We booked the person on the basis of a complaint and arrested him under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971," the police official said.

The official said the man was arrested under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act which deals with people burning, mutilating, defacing, defiling, disfiguring, destroying, or trampling upon the national flag in a public place or in any other place within public view. If found guilty, he can be imprisoned for up to three years, or with fine, or with both.

