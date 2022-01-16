UP polls: BJP leader makes objectionable comments against party MLA

A video has gone viral on social media purportedly showing an Uttar Pradesh BJP leader making objectionable remarks against a party MLA.

In the around one-minute long video, Chandra Ram Chaudhary, who is also the chairman of the Lok Kala Sanskriti and Tharu Janjaati Vikas Board, said people will beat sitting BJP legislator from Gaisri assembly constituency Shailesh Kumar Singh 'Shailu' with shoes.

The video was allegedly shot on Saturday.

Chaudhary hails from the Tharu community and sought a ticket for himself from Gaisri, which is his hometown and has a sizeable number of Tharus.

If I am not given ticket from Gaisri, then no one can help BJP win the constituency. Even the OBCs are angry with the BJP, he said in the video.

District BJP chief Pradeep Singh said he has got information about the matter and it is being investigated.

