Suspected COVID-19 patient commits suicide in UP

UP: Suspected COVID-19 patient commits suicide in quarantine ward

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar (UP),
  • Apr 02 2020, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 18:50 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A suspected coronavirus patient allegedly committed suicide in the quarantine ward of a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Thursday.

The body of the 40-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling in the district hospital, they said.

The reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus here

Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur told reporters here that the man was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and his test report for COVID-19 is yet to be received.

He allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday night, the district magistrate said.

An inquiry into the incident is underway and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the DM said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

 