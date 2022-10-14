UP: Two held for objectionable remarks against Mulayam

UP: Two held for objectionable remarks against Mulayam Singh Yadav on social media

On Thursday, Samajwadi Party workers submitted a memorandum demanding action to the Nagra police station SHO

PTI
PTI, Ballia, UP,
  • Oct 14 2022, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 14:09 ist
The Samajwadi Party founder breathed his last on October 10 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Credit: PTI Photo

Two men were arrested for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on social media, police said on Friday.

The Samajwadi Party founder breathed his last on October 10 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Also Read — After Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise, it's now Akhilesh vs BJP in UP

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rasra) Shiv Narayan Vais said Markandeya Swarnkar and Ajay Verma, both residents of Nagra, were arrested on Thursday for the objectionable post against Yadav on Facebook.

They were accused of disrupting peace, following which action was initiated, he added.

Vais said the arrested accused had allegedly compared the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister to Ravana, the demon king in the Hindu epic 'Ramayana', and also made an objectionable comment about him.

On Thursday, Samajwadi Party workers submitted a memorandum demanding action to the Nagra police station SHO.

Mulayam Singh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh
India News

