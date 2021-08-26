UP woman constable sent to lines for Instagram video with gun

UP woman constable in soup for Instagram video with gun

Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G has also ordered a departmental probe into the incident

IANS, Lucknow,
  • Aug 26 2021, 17:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 17:59 ist
Constable in instagram video. Credit: IANS Photo

A woman constable has been sent to lines for uploading her photograph with a firearm.

Priyanka Mishra is a trainee constable and regularly posts her photographs on social media.

Mishra, in the video on Instagram, is seen in full uniform with a revolver in her hand. In the audio that is playing along with the video, Haryana and Punjab are being compared with Uttar Pradesh on the issue of law and order. The constable is seen brandishing the firearm.

Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G has also ordered a departmental probe into the incident.

A senior police official in Lucknow said the police personnel in uniform must maintain dignity and decorum and the video is a clear violation of this.

