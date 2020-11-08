UP woman kills self, infant after tiff with husband

UP woman kills self, infant after tiff with husband: Police

PTI,
  • Nov 08 2020, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 22:29 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

A 30-year-old woman allegedly consumed poison after administering it to her children’s food, killing herself and her six-month old son on Sunday, said police.

The woman’s three-year-old daughter was admitted to a hospital here in an unconscious state and is undergoing treatment, they said.

Anamika, the wife of Mau resident Santosh Gautam, allegedly took the drastic step after an argument with her husband, said city Circle Officer Naresh Kumar.

He said the incident occurred in Bhupat Nagar locality under Dakshin Tola police station of the city.

Police is probing into the incident.

Uttar Pradesh
Suicide
murder

