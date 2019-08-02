UP: Woman thrashed by husband over dowry

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Aug 02 2019, 16:50pm ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2019, 18:26pm ist
The police have registered a case against the husband. (File Photo)

A woman was allegedly assaulted by her husband over non-fulfilment of dowry demand in Chandsina village here, police said on Friday.

Ali Sahib had married Shabina about a year ago and was demanding a motorcycle from her as dowry, they said.

Frustrated over his demand not being met, the accused thrashed the victim on Friday, SHO, Ratanpuri Police Station Kamal Singh said.

The police have registered a case against the husband who is absconding, he said, adding that the victim was admitted to a hospital.

