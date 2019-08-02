UP: Woman thrashed by husband over dowry

A woman was allegedly assaulted by her husband over non-fulfilment of dowry demand in Chandsina village here, police said on Friday.

Ali Sahib had married Shabina about a year ago and was demanding a motorcycle from her as dowry, they said.

Frustrated over his demand not being met, the accused thrashed the victim on Friday, SHO, Ratanpuri Police Station Kamal Singh said.

The police have registered a case against the husband who is absconding, he said, adding that the victim was admitted to a hospital.