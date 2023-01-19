Pee row: Air India bans Mishra from flying for 4 months

Urination incident: Air India imposes four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra

The incident had happened on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 19 2023, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 17:11 ist
Mishra was arrested from Bengaluru earlier this month. Credit: PTI File Photo

Air India has imposed a four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard a flight in November last year, a source said on Thursday.

The incident had happened on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022.

The source said the airline has imposed a flying ban on Mishra for four months.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Air India
New York
New Delhi
India News
Arrest
Delhi Police

What's Brewing

Millions of Chinese head home as Xi flags Covid worry

Millions of Chinese head home as Xi flags Covid worry

Twitter HQ auctions: Bird statue fetches $100,000

Twitter HQ auctions: Bird statue fetches $100,000

Camel-whisperers use 'special language' to train herd

Camel-whisperers use 'special language' to train herd

Egg discovery sheds light on titanosaur nesting pattern

Egg discovery sheds light on titanosaur nesting pattern

Air India to hand over its art collection to NGMA

Air India to hand over its art collection to NGMA

Road engineering, the Bengaluru way

Road engineering, the Bengaluru way

 