UP BJP MLA among 7 booked for raping woman

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi among 7 booked for raping woman

PTI
PTI, Bhadohi (UP),
  • Feb 19 2020, 18:15pm ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2020, 18:38pm ist
Representative image

An FIR was lodged against BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi and six others here on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for a month in 2017, police said.

The woman, 40, lodged a complaint on February 10, they said.

The complainant has alleged that in 2017, Tripathi, the MLA from Bhadohi, and his six accomplices kept her at a hotel for a month and repeatedly raped her, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh said.

She also claimed that she got pregnant and was forced to undergo abortion, he said.

A probe in this regard was handed over to Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma. After he submitted his report, an FIR was registered against the seven men at the city police station, the officer added.

Singh said the woman's statement will be recorded before a magistrate and further action will be taken in the matter as per law.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
rape
BJP
Comments (+)
 